SAN ANTONIO — If you're interested in becoming a nurse, then the Alamo City may be the place for you.

According to the 3rd Annual State RN Program Rankings from RegisteredNursing.org, the University of The Incarnate Word has landed in the top 10 best nursing school programs in the state.

UIW's nursing school program ranked ninth out of 119 accredited nursing schools in Texas.

The data was based on the pass rate consistency of program graduates taking the NCLEX-RN for the first time.

According to the university's website, the Ila Faye Miller School of Nursing and Health Professions, the Traditional BSN is a "five-semester program that requires 28 months to complete."