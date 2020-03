SAN ANTONIO — The Nursing Program at the University of the Incarnate Word is ranked among the top 10 programs in the state.

According to RegisteredNursing.org, UIW's program ranked number 7 in Texas, up from its number 9 ranking in 2019.

The rankings are based on the pass rates for the NCLEX-RN exam, the required board exam for Registered Nurses.

The website notes that the nursing shortage in Texas continues and that employment goals are expected to fall short of the demand through 2030.