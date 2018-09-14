SAN ANTONIO — Northwest Vista College and Palto Alto College have been recognized at the state and national level on a new list by Niche.com.

Northwest Vista College (NVC) and Palo Alto College (PAC) have been named #1 and #3 on the list of the 2019 Best Colleges in in Texas by Niche.com, a ranking platform with 50 million users looking for information on K-12 schools and colleges in the U.S. NVC is also ranked #6 in the nation, and PAC is ranked #38 in the nation out of 868 ranked best community colleges in America. The Niche ranking is based on data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as millions of reviews from students and alumni.

”Congratulations to the faculty, staff and administrators at NVC and PAC for their latest accolade,” Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Dr. Bruce Leslie said. “All of the five colleges across the Alamo Colleges District are increasingly recognized for their excellent performance and the success of their students, and we are fast achieving our goal of becoming the best community college district in the nation."

The schools are part of the Alamo Colleges District, a five-college group that also includes San Antonio College, Northeast Lakeview College and St. Philip's College. The district serves about 100,000 students in the San Antonio area.

© 2018 KENS