Trinity University hits record enrollment despite pandemic

SAN ANTONIO — With the second largest class in university history, Trinity University is kicking of the school year already setting records.

“Trinity is a small, private university, we've got a total enrollment of about 2,600 students and our faculty to student ratio is nine to one,” said Carla Sierra, Public Relations Manager at Trinity University.

Sierra said all underclassmen are required to live on campus for their freshman, sophomore, and junior years.

“We do that to promote community, and it's been shown that that students who live on campus are more engaged, their grades are higher, and they just feel more connected and involved with the university,” said Sierra.

With all the students back on campus this school year, it could pose a problem with COVID-19 still rampant in the community. But, Sierra said the university has a record setting vaccination rate.

“We are so proud to say that our overall vaccination rate is at 94 percent, it's 99 percent with faculty and staff and 92 percent of our students are vaccinated,” said Sierra.

She said mask protocols are also in place to keep students safe.

“We are also requiring that anyone who is not vaccinated be tested once a week, and we do this on campus,” said Sierra.

Sierra said Trinity University is also proud to announce a major milestone.

“This incoming first year class is the second largest in one in 150 year history,” said Sierra. “What we typically do is we aim to enroll 640 annually. This year we had 674 and that's in a pandemic year.”

The university said this new class of Trinity Tigers is one of the most impressive ever.

“We just instill different methods on reaching out to these students, and we were still able to able to maintain an average SAT score of incoming first years at 1390 and an ACT (score) 31.5,” said Sierra.

Sierra said the new class’ grade point average is a 3.7 GPA.