SAN ANTONIO — As many high school students are unable to take standardized tests required by many colleges and universities due to test date and site cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trinity University has decided to introduce "test-optional" admissions for future students.

In a press release sent out Wednesday morning, the university stated that the policy will be in place for all undergraduate applicants for a 3-year period starting with Fall 2021 applicants.

"The current crisis has resulted in uncertainty and anxiety for students and those who support them as they move through the college search process. Trinity University is keenly aware of these pressures and is making changes to our admissions policies to better serve future Tigers," Eric Maloof, vice president for Enrollment Management at Trinity said.

Applicants for first-year admission to the school will no longer be required to submit any standardized test results to the Office of Admissions.

Applicants may still choose to submit test scores for review and consideration, but any applicant can also choose to be evaluated only on high school grades, curriculum rigor, essays, recommendation letter, interviews, achievements, and contributions to their school/community.

This policy will be re-evaluated at the end of the 3-year period.