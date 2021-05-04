Live Baylor Blog: Things to know for Baylor's national championship game against Gonzaga

The Baylor Bears are playing for their first NCAA men's basketball national championship title on Monday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Baylor Bears will play in the most important game in program history Monday night when they take the court in Indianapolis for the national championship.

Baylor will take on the top team in the nation, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, in a highly-anticipated matchup between two schools hoping for their first Men’s Basketball NCAA national championship.

In order to get to this point, the Bears won their last five games, including a blowout win over Houston University on Saturday.

Below, you'll find our live blog of highlights, fan reacts and other moments of the game.

7 p.m. -- Fans gathering for huge watch party at McLane Stadium!

WHAT’S AT STAKE

A spot in the history books and a big ole ring...duh.

But in addition to that, this is the second-time the Bears have played in the title game. The last time was in 1948, so you could say the crowd watching the game is a bit different from the last one. They lost to the University of Kentucky, 58-42, in New York City that year.

If the Bears win, it will be the 11th National Title the school has won across all sports and the ultimate program turnaround for a school that was at an all-time low when Scott Drew took over.

ICYMI | Referred to by CBS's Jon Rothstein as "The Original Renovation," we took a deep dive inside how Scott Drew and his staff took the Bears from scandal to a No. 1-seed for the first time #MarchMadness



READ --> https://t.co/IlOep0ZPLF@6NewsCTX @KCENSports pic.twitter.com/lig5RECKI6 — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) March 25, 2021

INTERESTING FACTS

Monday's game is just the ninth time that two No.1 seeds have met in the National Championship, ('82, '93, '99, '05, '07, '08, '15, '17).

-This game is scheduled four months to the day that the Bears and Bulldogs were supposed to play in a Dec. 5 regular season matchup.

- The 1965-1966 Texas Western Miners basketball team is the only program in the state of Texas to win a national championship in basketball. They are now known as UTEP.

WHO TO WATCH FOR

The Bears have a slew of talented players and each one has played their role to a tee in the tournament.

Defense will be key as the Bears face a Gonzaga offense that ranks first in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The Bears rank second.

The key to stepping up on defense will be Davion Mitchell. He swept the national Defensive Player of the Year honors and will need his nickname “Off Night” to be true when it comes to guarding guys like Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme.

WATCH || We spoke to 4 former @BaylorMBB players who helped lay the foundation of what this program has become, and now they get to watch their guys play for the national title #SicEm @freddieg_33 || @DevonteBandoo || @Kingmcclure22 || @TristanClark25 pic.twitter.com/jdNZ3SMbqH — Niki Lattarulo (@NikiLattarulo) April 5, 2021

SERIES HISTORY

Gonzaga and Baylor have played five times before. The Zags have won all five times.

The last time the two teams met was in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga won 83-71. Brandon Clarke had 36 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN?

Gonzaga is a 4.5 point favorite in the national championship.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The game will tip-off at 8:20 p.m. CDT.

BE A PART OF THE CROWD

Baylor University is hosting a watch party at McLane Stadium. The doors open at 7 p.m. Students will be allowed on the field with general admission allowed in the stands. It is free to attend. There will be an attendance limit.