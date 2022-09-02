'They have other lives at stake': Converse resident shares concern over speeding school bus

Residents are demanding action from the school district.

SAN ANTONIO — Surveillance video shows a Judson ISD school bus driver traveling fast down a Converse area neighborhood. Residents are demanding action from the school district. They say school bus drivers are endangering the public on their street.

Linda Wagoner has had enough. She lives off Blackstone Cove in the Converse area.

"They are thinking it is their personal racetrack," she said. This has to stop. Someone has to be aware of this."

Wagoner works from home and says every afternoon she sees school buses going fast over the speed limit. The street doesn't have a speed limit sign. But Wagoner said there is one at the entrance of their subdivision showing the limit as 30 miles per hour.

"They have other lives at stake," she said. They should be aware. These streets are so narrow. There is no way that they should be speeding down."

Wagoner's home surveillance video showed a school bus speeding down her street on Monday. Wagoner said it may look slow because of the frame rate of the camera. KENS 5 reached out to Judson ISD who provided the following statement:

A concerned citizen contacted the Transportation Department to report this particular bus, so we are aware of the video that you attached. As soon as the department received the email, they looked into the situation. With our bus tracker system, we were able to confirm that the driver was going 2 miles over the posted speed limit. This has been addressed with the driver and the department did attempt to make contact with the citizen as well to follow up on their concern. It is the procedure of the Transportation Department that buses travel 5 miles below the speed limit in residential areas and this procedure is being reiterated to all staff during the weekly briefings, to include a reminder of highway speed procedures. The safety of our students and community is taken very seriously and we will continue to monitor and ensure that the procedures and protocols that we set forth are being followed.

Wagoner and her husband recently reached out to Judson ISD about the issue. She worries about the kids who play on the street like her neighbors'.