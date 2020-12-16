'These students make it clear that, yes, they are struggling' | New survey highlights student emotional, academic wellbeing

The nationwide survey, conducted by the NEA and National PTA, included students from the Houston area.

HOUSTON — COVID-19 and its protocols have taken a lot of adjustment and quite a toll on young people.

"These students make it clear that, yes, they are struggling,” said National Education Association President Becky Pringle.

The NEA and National Parent Teacher Association released details Wednesday of a nationwide survey of 1,300 13- to 18-year-olds.

They're students like Pam Gaddy’s teenage son, who’s learning remotely.

"He’s a student athlete," Gaddy said. "So he misses that social interaction. He misses face-to-face collaboration with his teachers.”

According to the survey, 56 percent of students describe themselves and their family as “doing OK” when it comes to handling the pandemic.

Less are doing well while 16 percent reported they are struggling.

Academics are another story.

58 percent of students said they did well before the virus, and only 32 percent believe they’re doing well right now.

It's a decline consistent among those learning on campus, at home or a combination of both.

Meanwhile, four in 10 students reported significant economic stress in their families, and just as many have had a family member contract COVID-19.

“I know exactly the kind of obstacles this pandemic has created for our students," Pringle said. "This is doubly true for our students from black, brown and native communities or those who live in poverty or rural or isolated towns.”

The poll did produce some positive feedback that illustrates resiliency among students over the course of this school year and their belief that teachers have done a good job adapting as well.

88 percent of students also said their generation has the power to change the country.

That's a sentiment especially strong among students of color.

"They are rising to the challenges. They truly, truly are," Gaddy said. "And for the most part, we as adults aren’t giving them credit for this.”

The NEA and others came up with a number of recommendations based on the survey, including increased tutoring opportunities, more one-on-one access to educators and adequate social-emotional and wellness support.

We asked researchers if any of the students surveyed were from the Houston area.

They said it’s likely given the size of the city.

However, specific district data wasn’t available.