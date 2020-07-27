The Wash Tub offers free car washes for all school faculty

SAN ANTONIO — The Wash Tub will be offering a free full service car wash to all school faculty next week.
The promotion will begin August 1 and run through August 8, and all you'll need is a valid employee ID according to a press release sent out on Monday.
“Teachers and students have had to adjust to a new way of teaching and learning,” said Matt Vizza, president of The Wash Tub. “There are many uncertainties as the new school year begins, but The Wash Tub’s appreciation for local teachers and staff remains a constant. Offering school faculties a free car wash is our way of saying thank you to all teachers for their never-ending care and support of our children.”
The full service wash, which is normally $17.99, comes with complete interior vacuuming, window cleaning, and more.
