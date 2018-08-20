NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott says the Texas education funding system is broken and Monday he asked some teachers in New Braunfels what they would do to fix things.

“We need to learn from you,” Abbott told a round table of educators assembled by the Comal Independent School District.

The group met at Church Hill Middle School in advance of students returning to class next week.

Abbott said he understood challenges faced by educators because his wife is a former teacher and school principal. He called teaching the second most important community responsibility, right behind those serving in the military.

Abbott told the group, “Under our current school finance system, it puts us on a pathway towards failure and that’s unacceptable.”

Teachers invited to the private listening session were happy to have the Governor's ear.

Gaby Torres, who teaches fifth graders math and science, said she was honored to participate in the group and glad the Governor was interested in listening to her concerns. “Class size is a big issue,” Torres said, and she added that student growth was more important than a pass/fail system of testing.

"He really wanted to know where, where can we get our biggest bang for the buck and where do we need help?" Special Education teacher Brittney Lanehart said.

Abbott suggested several reforms, including better pay. “We want to structure a compensation plan that would put the very best educators on a pathway to earning a six-figure salary,” Abbott said.

First-year teacher Javarius Smith said he found listening to the more experienced teachers in the group exceptionally valuable, but as a person just beginning his career, he said, "Just thinking about salaries and starting families and things like that, it's definitely a positive feeling and not a stressor."

Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim said growth is always a factor in his district, but coping with it and making sure he has plenty of well-trained teachers are his primary concerns.

“What keeps me up at night is thinking about how we develop our own, invest in our own and making sure we have a pipeline of great teachers and administrators for the future,” Kim said.

Abbott said attracting and keeping high quality teachers will pay off for years to come. "It will attract others who will create a legacy of good education," Abbott said.

Abbott says Monday's listening session was the first in a series. He said over the coming months, his team will be listening to teachers all over the state before the legislature gavels in next year.

