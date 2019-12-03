AUSTIN, Texas — Educators from all over the state took over the state capital on Monday, voicing their concerns to local lawmakers, and rallying for hot button issues like school funding and pay raises.

Those educators made sure lawmakers heard them loud and clear chanting, “Teachers united will never be defeated.” Three charter buses of San Antonio educators with the American Federation of Teachers San Antonio Alliance joined their colleagues, supporting the big issue: more school funding.

And, not just for teachers—educators said the future of Texas public schools will depend on more funding for students and teachers.

“That money is going to end up going back into the schools anyway, so whether it comes in a pay raise for us or they put it in a bill to fund our schools, one way or another, we're going to end up using it for the children themselves,” Washington Elementary teacher Gabrielle Garcia said.

She said that teachers end up spending a lot of money for classroom supplies and decorations for their classrooms.

The group of San Antonio educators also met with local lawmakers, like Rep. Diego Bernal, to voice their concerns and discuss where the future of education is going. They even brought along some students who wanted to come support their teachers.

“They’re at school until 8 or 9 o’clock at night, and most of them have families to support, and they’re not making the money they deserve,” said 8th grade Longfellow Middle School student Stormy Schagnon.

Another big issue is the rising cost of healthcare. Harlandale ISD teacher Aissa Velasquez took to the podium to share her story of needing healthcare with costs that are sky-high and medication costs for diabetes increasing every day.

“In these 10 years that I've been a teacher, my premium has gone up consistently and the pay raises that we do get, we can't even really enjoy them because they go in our premiums,” Velasquez said.

She said she appreciates Senate Bill 3 that would increase teachers’ and librarians’ salaries by $5,000 a year, but that lawmakers need to consider healthcare costs as well.

Velasquez said some of her colleagues aren’t even able to go to the doctor when they’re sick because of high deductibles. “They're losing their money that they work really hard for, and I want to be a voice,” she said.

Most of the teachers said they’re not in the profession for the money, they just love what they do.

“It’s our calling,” said Bonham Academy teacher Araceli Manriquez.

All of the educators that rallied on Monday hope that lawmakers are listening.

“Our government and lawmakers need to remember they were taught by a teacher like you and me,” said Velaquez.