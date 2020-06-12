Texas State University brings diversity to the forefront as it accepts name submissions for residence halls

Texas State is accepting submissions to rename its Angelina and San Gabriel residence halls.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University is bringing diversity and inclusion to the forefront as it accepts submissions to rename the Angelina and San Gabriel residence halls at the school's San Marcus campus. Two unnamed streets at Texas State's Round Rock campus will also be named during this process.

Names submitted must be distinguished Hispanic, Latino or Black alumni who have made significant contributions to the university. The university created a naming task force co-chaired by Professor Gloria Martinez and Associate Professor Scott Bowman.

"The university has been tremendously diverse for a long time now," Bowman said. "We're really putting forth a concerted effort to make sure that everyone feels welcome, everyone feels honored and that they have a good lasting experience at Texas State. So, this is just a part of that process. "

Texas State is accepting name submissions until Dec. 31. Bowman said the committee will meet next year to choose names to submit to the university's president. The president's cabinet will then make the final decision.

Bowman is also part of the inclusion and diversity team within the school's Office of the Provost. He said making sure the diversity on campus is reflected in their environment is a task they have been addressing for the past few years.

"From the president down, there's a council of inclusive excellence, which includes about 30 or 35 different entities on campus, to determine that there is a plan and to execute diversity and inclusion initiatives and to support diversity inclusion initiatives," Bowman said.

If you would like to submit a name, click here.