San Antonio school districts respond to Uvalde tragedy, modify procedures for remainder of the year

At least 15 have died after a shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, including 14 children.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio school districts are responding to Tuesday's Uvalde tragedy, offering messages of support and unity, and in some cases announcing temporary modified security measures.

At least 15 were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, officials said. Several others are hospitalized, and authorities confirmed the shooter died.

South San ISD officials notified district parents and staff that backpacks will be prohibited on all campuses in the wake of the shooting for the rest of the year, which ends Thursday. That day will be a half-day of instruction for all students, and only parents with "proper identification" will be permitted to be on campus.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Please click here for a message from SSAISD: https://t.co/l59OCpmHuN #ChooseSouthSanISD pic.twitter.com/MNONxZoX5H — South San ISD (@ssaisd) May 24, 2022

“Protecting our students, staff and faculty is a top priority and we will continue to take every and all necessary measures to ensure campus safety every day," SSAISD's statement reads, adding the district will remain vigilant over the next few days.

San Antonio ISD shared the following message on Twitter, saying, "We all are grieving today."

We all are grieving today with the news coming out of our neighboring community of Uvalde, Texas. Todos estamos afligidos el día de hoy con las noticias sobre nuestra comunidad vecina de Uvalde, Texas. @Uvalde_CISD pic.twitter.com/3coNv7SZPd — SAISD (@SAISD) May 24, 2022

Harlandale ISD's superintendent also assured the district community that law enforcement will be "on high alert" as the school year ends.

Harlandale Family, please read the following statement from Superintendent Gerardo Soto regarding the Uvalde CISD incident. Please keep the Uvalde community in your thoughts during this time. 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/M2luuUweny — Harlandale ISD (@HarlandaleISD) May 24, 2022

Other San Antonio-area districts offered support online.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Uvalde community during this tragic time. We stand in support of all the students, families, and staff of Uvalde CISD. pic.twitter.com/QMuKDnA2CC — Judson ISD (@JudsonISD) May 24, 2022