SAN ANTONIO — The report cards are out, and this time school districts are finding out if they passed or failed. This marks the first year school districts across the state received a grade for their performance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). It’s all part of a new statewide school accountability program.

School districts will now be graded from A to F’s.

"The system was set up to help parents and educators understand just the letter grade itself," Ronnie Burchett, a spokesperson for TEA said.

The grades are based on three categories: student achievement, school progress and efforts to close the achievement gap.

Burchett says the new system will help highlight student performance and effective educators, while also helping improve performance.

"Work to improve outcomes to all public school students in the state by providing leadership guidance and support to a specific c school systems," Burchett said.

We took a look at how some of our major districts ranked.

Boerne ISD, Lackland ISD, Medina Valley ISD - A

Northside ISD - B

Northeast ISD - B

Edgewood ISD, Pearsall ISD, San Antonio ISD - D

Jocelyn Durand, a spokesperson for Boerne ISD, says school officials were ecstatic when they found out they scored an A. She says they work hard to make sure all the students are up to speed but adds that it’s a daily task.

"We are, for example, an “A” district now…that doesn't mean all of our students are not where they should be or where they need to be," Durand said.

Many educators criticized the new grading system when it was introduced.

"I know that our academics department, they were not happy when this was decided because they think it's unfair,” Durand, said.

"It is really detrimental to the attitude and the environment of a district if you are on the bottom.”

Individual report cards for the schools will not be released next year. A full list of school districts and their grades can be found online.

