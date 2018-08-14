LYTLE, Texas — A group of districts has formed the Texas Public Accountability Consortium to produce a way for districts to hold themselves accountable to improvement while valuing more than just standardized test scores.

Lytle Independent Schools District is one of them. This year, Lytle ISD will work on community-based assessments, working with Lytle residents to determine what skills they want students to have when they graduate, and what they value seeing in their schools.

“We want them to be innovative, and think. We want them to be able to look at something and think critically about it,” Superintendent Michelle Carroll Smith said. “We want them to communicate with each other, be able to do projects and produce something.”

Districts will use community input to determine pillars such as student safety and well-being, teacher training and development, and how the district handles taxpayer money. They will work with outside agencies to hold districts accountable to those factors.

“We've put together a structure school systems can take to their community and say, 'what do you really value? What do you want to measure? What do you want your students to be able to do when they leave? What is the profile of a graduate?'” Smith said.

You can learn more about the system and view Carroll Smith’s full statement about the process here:

The Texas Education Agency released this statement:

“Since 2014, each school district has evaluated itself and each of its campuses in all eight components of CaSE and assigned ratings of exemplary, recognized, acceptable, or unacceptable. HB 2804 added CaSE ratings to the state academic accountability system. Under the requirements established in Texas Education Code (TEC), §39.0546, each district and campus must annually choose three CaSE components for this purpose. CASE was repealed in the previous legislature, but a new local accountability system is in development.

There is currently a pilot program for 20 districts which allow districts and charter schools to develop plans to locally evaluate their campuses. Once a plan receives approval from the agency, districts and charter schools may use locally developed domains and indicators together with the three state-mandated domains to assign overall A–F ratings for each campus.

The integration of Local Accountability Systems will come in stages. The agency will oversee a small-scale pilot program for the 2017–18 academic year. This pilot program will inform the full roll out of the local accountability system option for the 2018–19 academic year. More information is available here: https://tea.texas.gov/LAS.aspx"

© 2018 KENS