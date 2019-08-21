BRYAN, Texas —

Texas A&M University partnered with Meals for Vets to battle the growing problem of food insecurity among the university’s student veteran population. Beginning this fall, the Meals for Vets program will offer eligible student veterans five free meals per week from campus dining halls.

“With more than 1,150 student veterans on campus, the concern has become increasingly worrisome,” said Texas A&M University System Director of Veteran Services Col. Gerald L. Smith. “Giving them easy access to free meals can make a significant difference in their college success.”

Student veterans must have a minimum of 180 days of military service, proof of income to ensure a maximum income threshold is not exceeded and proof of service to qualify for the program. Eligible student veterans can apply for the program HERE.

An estimated two million veterans battle food insecurity daily, according to Honor Veterans Now, the non-profit organization that runs the Meals for Vets program.

