TeachersCan: A Matthey Middle School teacher's new approach to teaching amid pandemic

SAN ANTONIO — As World Teachers’ Day approaches, KENS 5 wants to show local teachers that they are supported and appreciated now more than ever before.

So we're highlighting a few teachers in the San Antonio area who have shined during some of the pandemic's darkest moments.

Mrs. Gina Renee Schorsch, a science teacher at Julius L. Matthey Middle School, has a big heart and even bigger personality.

Mrs. Schorsch has only been at Julius L. Matthey for about three years, but the impacts she's had will last with a lot of her students for a lifetime.

“Make it fun, you have to make it fun, because there are so many distractions at home,” Mrs. Schorsch said.

This year she's using incentives at local restaurants to try and help keep her students engaged. All from her own pockets.

“I said can I give you a list of students who have been doing good in class and can we buy them a smoothie or ice cream cone,” Mrs. Schorsch said.

So, while her students continue to show up ready to work everyday, they know a treat from a nearby McDonalds or Sonic is on the way.

Mrs. Schorsch says she's been blessed to do this for 30 plus years, and she plans to continue to do so for another 30 more.

“No matter how bad you feel you’ve got to put that smile on and say 'woohoo let's go,' because you aren’t there for anything else,” Mrs. Schorsch said.