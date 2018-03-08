On Wednesday, San Antonio ISD board members approved an amendment to a work schedule policy that would allow principals to regulate teacher hours.

Now, the San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel has filed a class-action grievance to prevent that policy from being implemented.

"This is not about having people that are already working day and night work longer hours, but it's really, how do we manage our talent pool to make sure we provide better customer service to our parents and ultimately take care of our kids," said Moises Ortiz, principal of Rhodes Middle School.

Principal Ortiz said that this change is to accommodate the hundreds of students that arrive to their schools early or stay late. He said that next week, each principal will discuss with their staff how to modify the policy to match their schools' needs.

"Trust in us that we are doing this for the right reason," said Miguel Elizondo, principal of Burbank High School. "We are not going to excessively change your hours and affect your personal life. We want you to have a good family and work balance."

Teachers union president Shelley Potter said that the alliance approached the district about the policy back in January and provided a variety of recommendations and suggestions that were ultimately dismissed.

"We do this job because we love these kids in our community. To not be able to be part of this decision is heartbreaking," middle school teacher Adrian Reyna said.

Potter says the union believes that this policy change violates teachers' contracts and, without safeguards, leaves teachers vulnerable to the principals’ and superintendent's decisions.

© 2018 KENS