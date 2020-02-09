Teachers union claims San Antonio educator was placed on leave in retaliation

"I can only imagine the position it puts other teachers in and the fear they have for their jobs and just speaking out about the issue," A Burbank High alum said.

SAN ANTONIO — Burbank High School is just days away from welcoming back a small group of students for in-person classes. But those kids will likely not be learning from teacher and union representative Luke Amphlett.

"Mr. Amphlett is an educator and his primary responsibility is to preserve and act in defense of human life," San Antonio Alliance spokesperson Diana De Leon tells KENS 5 that's exactly what Amphlett was doing when he spoke up at a campus meeting last week, expressing his concerns over the plans for in-person learning.

Union leaders say Amphlett was working on a letter to Burbank Principal Irene Talamantes requesting a meeting to discuss their concerns when they say he was placed on administrative leave.

"The district is purporting that there is concerns about his activities as a union member and what they are discussing," De Leon said.

We reached out to Principal Talamantes as well as the school district and in an email SAISD stated:

"We are unable to discuss personnel matters. We regularly communicate with the Alliance and are aware of their concerns about COVID-19 and the start of school. These conversations will continue. We respect the right for our employees to express their concerns. We understand there are some questions a few individuals have raised. The principal is convening a meeting with her safety committee, along with these individuals, so that their concerns are addressed. It’s important to know that SAISD has strict safety protocols in place and are bringing back students very gradually, for the health and safety of our employees, students and families."

But for the union as well as some Burbank alum they feel the damage to teacher safety is already done.

"I can only imagine the position it puts other teachers in and the fear they have for their jobs and just speaking out about the issue and raising concern," Burbank alum and UTSA student Lehla Sanchez said.