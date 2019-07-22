LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – As teachers prepare to head back to class for the start of a new school year, two Barnes and Noble locations in Louisville are offering Back to School Educator Appreciation Shopping Weekends.

Pre-K to grade 12 educators can get 25% off most books, toys, games, movies, and other items every Saturday and Sunday from July 20 to Sept. 15. That offer is for shopping online and in-store.

There are two Barnes and Noble locations in Louisville. One at the Shoppes at Plainview on Hurstbourne Parkway and the other at the Paddock Shops on Summit Plaza Drive.

