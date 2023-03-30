Long-awaited bill would finally raise teacher pensions. But will the increase be enough?

Retired Texas teachers say their pensions have been stagnate for 17 years while inflation skyrocketed.

SAN ANTONIO — A new bill that passed the Texas Senate on Wednesday would finally give retired teachers a pension increase after years of stagnation.

Christine Taylor, with the New Braunfels Retired Teachers Associates, told KENS 5 it's been 17 years since her pension increased. Meanwhile, inflation has continued to rise.

Wanda Longoria, president of the Northside American Federation of Teachers, told KENS 5 the increase is nothing short of monumental

"It's extremely historic," Longoria said. "We have been fighting for a cola (cost of living adjustment) for many years. We're very happy that something is coming out and the State of Texas is finally taking a look at prioritizing cola."

However, Longoria said she believes the bill – which still has to be passed by the Texas House – is also a little insulting.

SB 10 would increase eligible recipients' pension by a total of 4% if they retired before Sept. 1, 2013. If they retired between that date and Jan. 1, 2022, they would receive a 2% pension increase.

Taylor told KENS 5 her pension right now is less than $2,400 a month. She would get the full 4% increase under the new law, but that would still be less than $100 total in additional money.

"Can I say I can now make a roof repair that I needed? Can I have dental work that I'm desperate for? What am I going to buy when you factor in the inflation?" Taylor asked.

"We sacrificed to give our students everything they needed," Longoria adds. "For us to get 2% is a slap in the face, frankly. It's time right now, when the state has a surplus, that they prioritize these Texas teachers who have given their life to ensure that our children are educated."

The good news, Taylor said, is HB 600 deals with the same issues and aims for a cost-of-living-adjustment of up to 6%. There is still time for the Texas House and Senate to reconcile the bills and possibly increase that adjustment before passing the measure.

Additionally, every member of the Texas Senate has signed SB 10 as an author, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has made the bill a priority. So there is a high chance some version of the measure will pass.

Longoria said teachers need to continue calling and sending letters to state representatives to make sure those percentages go up.

"There is always room to change a bad bill and make it more applicable to teachers. Those conversations need to happen," she said. "It is incredibly important for teachers to speak."

