TEA pauses grading of schools as districts struggle to maintain student success

As the pandemic continues to test districts' improvised teaching methods, Texas is putting a hold on some annual accountability practices.

SAN ANTONIO — As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt learning, the Texas Education Agency has decided to pause letter grades for the rest of the school year—meaning that Texas schools won't be held accountable via a grade on an A-F scale, as is normally the case.

The agency said the STAAR test will proceed as normal, but it will not be used to hold teachers accountable for their performance. Earlier this year, the TEA also said scores will not be used to determine whether students advance to the next grade level.

According to the United States Census Bureau, nearly 93% of households with school-age children reported some form of distance-learning during the pandemic.

Janis Jordan, deputy superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Northside ISD, said their struggle with distance-learning became apparent in October after the first grading period.

"Some students are not engaging virtually as much as and as thoroughly as they were in the in-person environment," Jordan said.

She said twice as many students failed at least one class, compared to last year's first grading period.

"The numbers vary, but overall, if you were to combine elementary, middle and high, it's about 28%," Jordan said.

She added that administrators took a deep dive into the numbers, going down to every school, student and teacher. They found that most students were having a hard time with English, electives and mathematics.

"Certainly, there are instances of students turning in work and not performing well on that work, but our analysis has shown the biggest culprit is the work not coming in at all."

The district has made changes since, like implementing a homework hotline where students can call in with their questions and talk to a teacher.

The second grading period wraps up next week. Jordan expects to see results.

"We've put additional systems in place and we've really been tracking it," she said. "We're hoping to see the needle move in a positive direction."

She said unofficial numbers show there's already been an improvement.

"We have already seen a reduction in elementary, which I think so much of it was just about awareness and just learning the system," Jordan said.

The district anticipates more students will return in January, and officials will also pilot a new model in 2021. Jordan said the goal is to have educators teach only virtual or in-person classes, rather than both like they've been doing.

"That's what we're having to do in the short-term to make sure school goes on," she said. "That is not ideal; that is not where we want to live long-term."

Approximately 35% of NISD students are attending in-person instruction. The remaining students are learning virtually or doing a mix of both.