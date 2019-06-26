SAN ANTONIO — Harlandale Independent School District will see sweeping changes for the coming school year after the Texas Education Agency announced its response to complaints of violations.

Most notably, the TEA is lowering Harlandale ISD’s accreditation status to Accredited-Warned for 2018-19. The state is also appointing a Board of Managers and Conservator and removing the existing Harlandale ISD board and superintendent. The TEA said it is appointing Judy Castleberry as the conservator and the board of managers will be made up of members of the Harlandale ISD community. The state has not announced its appointments for superintendent and board yet.

According to the TEA, a district’s accreditation status is lowered to Accredited-Warned when it “the district exhibits serious or persistent deficiencies.” A TEA investigation found Harlandale ISD’s superintendent and board of trustees improperly managed finances and failed to conduct meetings that were open to the public.

Harlandale ISD operates 14 elementary schools, five middle schools and four high schools on San Antonio’s south side.

You can see the full letter from the TEA below.

TEA to remove Harlandale ISD superintendent, school board TEA Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath Dern ene BEecerenas 015-904 Via Certified Mail & Regular Mail June 25, 2019 Reynaldo Madrigal, Superintendent Ricardo Moreno, Board President Juan Mancha, Board Vice-President Esequiel Mendoza, Board Secretary Christine Carrillo, Board Member David Abundis, Board Member Elaine Anaya-Ortiz, Board Member Elizabeth F.

