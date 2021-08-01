Tax-free Weekend | What you need to know ahead of the back-to-school frenzy

Tax-free weekend in Texas means jam-packed stores and long lines. We have a guide to get you prepared for the big weekend.

There's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and in Texas, Tax-free Weekend! It's one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, when parents and caregivers rush to take advantage of the discount ahead of the new school year.

That is why it is even more important to plan ahead and make sure you understand what is included in the tax exemption and what exactly you need.