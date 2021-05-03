How you can help support San Antonio-area teachers through #TeachersCan

Teachers need your help. Find out how you can support them during Teacher Appreciation Week.

SAN ANTONIO — This content is sponsored by TeachersCan.org.

Last year was really hard for teachers amid COVID-19 restrictions and virtual classrooms. Then the winter storm in February added to their struggles.

In honor of teachers amid Teacher Appreciation Week, KENS 5 is partnering with TeachersCan.org in order to support the teachers and schools that play such an important role in our community.

TEGNA TV stations across Texas, including KENS 5 in San Antonio, are partnering with #TeachersCan to help teachers reclaim what was lost and give teachers what they need in order to be effective.

Our goal in Texas is to raise $500,000 to meet the needs of classrooms and to fulfill teachers' wish lists.

Here’s how it works:

All individual donations will be matched by #TeachersCan partners across Texas up to $1 million after the April 26 launch.

On May 4, which is Teachers Appreciation Day, TEGNA-affiliated stations across Texas will help raise an additional $500,000 during a #TeachersCan-A-Thon.

You can help by picking a teacher in your area you want to support or by funding a project of your choice. The campaign runs through May 8.