Stuff the Bus drive raises almost $250k to help students in 11 San Antonio-area school districts

Instead of asking the public to donate new school supplies, CIS-SA developed an online fundraising platform and about 1,600 donors stepped up financially.

SAN ANTONIO — This year's Stuff the Bus school supply drive, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, is one for the record books.

The annual event put on through Communities In Schools San Antonio (CIS-SA) raised more than $236,000 for thousands of students and families at more than 100 schools, across 11 school districts.

Normally, CIS-SA would ask for donations at H-E-B locations across the area, but this year event organizers had to pivot for safety reasons and turned to raising money online and through phone banks with KENS Cares, sponsored by Methodist Healthcare.

“Before the end of last school year, we saw thousands of families needing support from community resources due to job losses and furloughs," CIS-SA CEO, Jessica Weaver, said. "Over the summer, we put out a call for help as we anticipated increased needs during the back to school season. We are overwhelmed to see such a strong response from our community and helping students begin this unique school year.”

The goal is to provide any students at partnering CIS-SA campuses with free school supplies as they are needed throughout the school year.

In all, more than 1,600 donors made it possible.

"Whether learning is taking place at home or at school, the funds are being used for traditional school supplies and unique supplies for this year- headphones to concentrate with family at home or clothes so students look presentable in the virtual classroom," Felisha Sanchez, Director of Marketing for CIS-SA said. "A Communities In Schools Site Coordinator works at the school each day to bring resources like school supplies, meals, access to technology and learning materials to the kids that need them most."

San Antonio ISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez said the pandemic has not changed students' needs at all for basic supplies.

“Although our students are beginning their school year learning virtually, they still need supplies at home for their lessons. Elementary students need paper and pencils to practice their writing skills while older students need notebooks and pens to take notes during class time. Whether at home or in the classroom, Communities In Schools allows our families to have access to free school supplies without being financially burdened,” Martinez said.

Sanchez also added the funds are being used in ways that aren't tangible too, but definitely necessary.

"We will also continue to provide students with emotional support to help them recover through any trauma they endured over the last few months," Sanchez said.

Students are also benefiting from headphones while learning at home (or at school) on their devices so they can clearly hear lessons without being disturbed by other students, siblings or family members who may be also working nearby.