SAISD students and teachers claim that they can't focus at school because they're sweating in classes due to air conditioning issues. In fact, some teachers bought fans for their classrooms just to keep cool.

In a statement, SAISD Spokeswoman Leslie Price said that some of its campuses are having AC troubles.

Lanier High School student Mark Molina said that for the past three weeks, the blistering heat inside the main building has been unbearable.

"We sweat a lot," he said. "When we move to our next class, our shirts have nothing but sweat on them."

Molina snapped photos of one of his classes, which showed four fans his teacher brought in just to keep cool.

"It was still hot," he said. "But, it wasn't as hot and humid. It is hot, too hot to focus in the classroom."

The teen said that one teacher was forced to turn the lights off to eliminate some of the heat and taught with just one light.

"It's like it is 90 degrees in the school," Molina noted.

Molina also said that teachers had to provide their own fans. But Price said the staff did provide teachers with fans and she doesn't know why some of them had to buy their own.

Price added that facility staff found broken thermostats, with some of the rooms either too cold or too warm. She said that the issues at Lanier have been fixed and work was completed on Wednesday.

Price explained that in most cases, repairs are made in a day or two. Molina did admit that Thursday was a lot cooler.

"Some people at the school think that it was because we had important visitors today, so the AC got turned on," he said.

Price said that of SAISD's 90 schools, not one of the AC's were out. She said that many of the schools have old systems so there can be AC issues.

Another campus in question was Sarah King Elementary. Price said that its problem was the air conditioning's chillers system.

Price did add that under its bond package that was passed, Lanier will get $47 million in major renovations, including its infrastructure.

