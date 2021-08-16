Students return to school Monday as court battle over mask requirements continue

On Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court sided with Governor Abbott and kept the ban on mask mandates in place.

SAN ANTONIO — Another round of schools welcomed students back Monday for the 2021-2022 school year. They return to classrooms after a busy weekend, legally speaking, as the City of San Antonio and Bexar County continue to battle with the governor's office over mask mandates.

Friday, an appeals court upheld a decision allowing the city and county to enact mask mandates. On Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court sided with Governor Abbott and kept the ban on mask mandates in place.

Those rulings are both on a temporary restraining order which is effective until Monday morning. There will be another hearing this week aimed at making a more permanent decision. That decision also could end up going to a state appeals court and to the Texas Supreme Court.

Cases of COVID-19 are still surging in San Antonio as the delta variant spreads. Hospitalizations reached their highest level last week since January of this year.

One of the school districts that returned to school Monday was Southside ISD, which has always strongly encouraged masks. The school board voted to ask the governor to rescind his mask mandate ban and to fully fund virtual instruction options.

Other school district returning Monday was North East ISD. That district had required masks last week when it was legally allowed, but after Sunday's ruling, told parents and families masks would be optional for students and staff.