Every year thousands of Colorado students are getting a unique real world experience. Starting in 4th grade, students in our state participate in a special program that allows them to run a city for a day.

Young Americans Center for Financial Education runs the “Young Americans” program that reaches more than 67,000 youth every year through their bank and programs.

Before the students even step foot into Young Ameritowne, they spend weeks in the classroom preparing and learning about managing money. Among the lessons are writing checks, choosing a job, and learning about saving.

When the day comes, students run different stores like a TV station, medical center, bank, snack shop, and car shop. Each student has their own job role at each station. After opening remarks from the Mayor and swearing in of police officers, everyone gets to work. When the city is open for business, every student receives a pay check which they deposit in their own bank account to later use for purchases across Young Ameritowne.

Students at Black Forest Hills Elementary were more excited than the typical school because their original field trip was canceled due to the March Bomb Cyclone. Staff and students were thrilled to get their chance before the school year was over to run the city.

The hands on experience that Young Ameritowne gives our students is only offered in Colorado, though Young Americans is working with other states to license their program. The organization also has two traveling “Young Ameritowne” editions to offer the experience to even more students throughout the entire state.

Young Americans also doesn’t want to the learning to stop just because summer break is here. The organization offers week-long summer camps throughout June, July and August. Each summer camp is designed for a specific age range from 4th grade to 9th grade.

