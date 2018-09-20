Sam Houston High School is home of the 2969 Robotics Team currently gearing up for a big UIL competition.

With only a few months left to prepare, the students are eagerly working to engineer their latest robot models while anticipating the soon-to-be-announced challenge of the competition.

KENS 5 toured their garage on Wednesday and found an excited and proactive gang of brilliant students strategizing as one to solve complex problems. They’ve mastered the balance of competing and collaborating with other student engineers. They call it “co-oper-tition,” a combination of cooperating and competition.

Sam Houston Robotics instructor Diana Godinas explained that students graduate from this program with certificates in computer aided design (C.A.D.) modeling systems, which would allow them to land jobs as engineering technicians compensated between $15 and $20 per hour straight out of high school.

Registration for the robotics competition will cost the team $5,000. They call on the community to support with donations that can be sent or delivered to Sam Houston High Schools as cash or checks made out to the Sam Houston Robotics Team.

