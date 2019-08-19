SAN ANTONIO — A new survey shows UT Health San Antonio students have a heavy student debt load compared to other universities.

A new report from Student Loan Hero found that UT Health San Antonio students have the fifth highest borrowing amount in the country among public institutions.

The analysis looked at 2,332 UT Health San Antonio students. They borrowed a combined $46,952,594.

The study also found that students in medical school tend to leave with the most debt. Eight out of the top schools with the most debt are medical schools.

It also found that graduate students tend to take on more federal student loans than undergraduates. Technical school and community college students tend to leave school with the least amount of debt.

Click here for more information from the survey.

RELATED: UT Austin will provide free tuition to undergrad students with family incomes below $65,000 starting in 2020

RELATED: Sanders, progressives unveil bill to cancel student debt



