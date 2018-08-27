Students in the San Antonio ISD have a new set of eyes protecting them. The district unveiled a brand new stop-arm camera system for its buses in August.

Starting Monday, October 1, if you go around a stopped SAISD bus, you could be fined up to $300.

"My pet peeve is bringing them safely to school and getting them home safely," Hermalinda said. She has been a bus driver for four years. "People tend to run our stop signs and this year we are hoping for good expectations," she said.

Already, drivers were caught racing by buses that clearly had their stop arms out. But with the addition of the cameras, the district hopes that'll change soon. Nathan Graf, SAISD's Senior Executive Director of Transportation and Fleet Maintenance said, "This is something brand new for our district this year. All 200 of our route buses will have stop arm cameras on them."

Once the bus is stopped and that stop arm is deployed, all it takes is for a car to drive past the cameras. They will automatically activate, take the video, and catch the driver that's possibly breaking the law. "Our program is about safety, it's not just about the stop arm cameras, it's all the interior exterior cameras that we are getting. It's also the Wi-Fi that helps keep the students safe on the bus," Graf said.

By the end of May, all the buses will be outfitted with Wi-Fi so the district will be able to tap into any of the cameras inside or outside of the bus in real time. "Hopefully, by the end of December, at least 30 percent of our buses will have student-enabled Wi-Fi," Graf said.

The San Antonio ISD program is also about educating drivers. Through September 30, drivers who do not stop when the arm is deployed will receive a warning. But starting October 1st, violators will be assessed a $300 citation.

Confused about when you should stop? On a multi-lane road, state law requires requires motorists traveling in both directions to stop for school buses that are loading and unloading, with lights flashing and arm deployed, unless the road is divided by a physical median. If there is a median that separates the two sides of the road, vehicles traveling in the opposite direction of the bus aren't required to stop.

"It is a relief to know that we are thinking about safety, and we have a lot of responsibility," Hermalinda said.

