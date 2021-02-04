STAAR tests start Monday

STAAR tests begin next week, but things are a little different this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Next week students across Central Texas will head back to school to take the STAAR tests.

Things are a little different this year. The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness tests are not mandatory, except for seniors. Students who plan to take them have to do so in person, even if they've been learning remotely.

Grade promotion requirements have been waived for students in fifth and eighth grade and, according to Austin ISD, the STAAR tests will not be required for admission or acceptance into charter or magnet programs.

The Texas Education Association also says districts will not be graded on their results.