Online issues affecting STAAR test-takers; NEISD pushes Tuesday exams back a week

District officials confirmed the problems were affecting students all over the state.

SAN ANTONIO — STAAR testing kicked off Tuesday with technical issues affecting students across Texas, including three of the San Antonio area's biggest districts.

Officials with at San Antonio ISD, Northside ISD and North East ISD told KENS 5 their test-takers were experiencing problems Tuesday morning, the latter district saying it plans to postpone Tuesday's testing – fourth grade writing, seventh grade writing and English 1 – until Tuesday, April 13 after some students were unable to log on at all.

NEISD 4th, 7th, and English I students have been affected by the statewide technical issues with STAAR online testing today. While the vendor, Education Testing System (ETS) investigates, NEISD will postpone testing until next Tues. April 13. More information will be forthcoming. — North East ISD (@NEISD) April 6, 2021

SAISD, meanwhile, says it will reschedule testing for those who were affected to later in the week or month.

Texas Education Agency officials said via a statement that it advised districts to stop testing for the day "while the vendor (ETS) works to resolve these problems."

“We understand the frustration this has caused students, parents, teachers and administrators. What happened today is completely unacceptable," the TEA went on to say. "All involved in public education in Texas should expect better than what they have experienced today; we are working to ensure that our students do not experience future testing issues.”

The TEA also said a different technology vendor will be utilized for the online portion of STAAR testing for the 2021-'22 school year.

Students were originally schedule to take the current round of STAAR tests through the end of next week. It's being conducted via a joint model of paper and online tests.