St. Mary’s University to no longer require standardized test scores

According to their website, the move makes St. Mary’s the first university in Texas to solidify the test-free approach for those who apply.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're applying to St. Mary's University, you don't have to worry about submitting standardized test scores.

The university announced Monday that the undergraduate admission process will become permanently test-free starting with Fall 2022 applicants.

“We know that a student’s ability to succeed in college is not just about a number,” said Rosalind Alderman, Ph.D., Vice Provost for Enrollment Management. “Reviewing a student’s application holistically certainly takes more time as we consider multiple inputs, but doing so also allows us to identify students who will excel at St. Mary’s."

Several universities across the country allowed applicants to omit test scores due to the pandemic. But St. Mary's is making it permanent. The new test-free policy removes all consideration of standardized testing (SAT and ACT) in the evaluation of admission and scholarship to the university.

According to the university, "The move creates more equitable consideration of prospective applicants for the University."

Of those applying for admission to St. Mary’s for Fall 2021, 75% were admitted without test scores under the current test-optional policy.