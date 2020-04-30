SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, St. Mary's University announced plans to resume in-person classes at the start of the fall semester.

University officials say these plans are contingent upon the continued decline of coronavirus in Texas and San Antonio, and they will have firm plans on how exactly to manage the return to campus by the end of June.

"We, like many other universities in Texas, are planning to safely resume in-person teaching, learning and residential life for the fall semester," said President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. “Let me assure you that our top priority will be the safety and wellness of our St. Mary’s community – students, faculty and staff.”

The University announced on Wednesday that they will discount tuition rates by 50% for alumni entering graduate programs and new undergraduate students who want to start with a Summer 2020 course.

RELATED: University of Texas still planning on reopening in fall, UT president says

RELATED: How high school students can prepare for college during COVID-19

RELATED: UT to announce fall semester plans by end of June