Spurs Give, San Antonio Library offering summer reading challenges for kids

Kids can win prizes like Spurs memorabilia or Whataburger for a year.

SAN ANTONIO — Summer is a perfect time to sit down with a good book, and the Spurs Coyote is helping to kick off a reading challenge where kids can compete for a chance to win some Spurs swag.

It’s the Spurs Give “Summer What-cha Reading Challenge.”

Students have between now and July 13 to read at least five books to be eligible to win prizes like autographed Spurs memorabilia, Whataburger for a year, and Coyote prize packs.

Whataburger is teaming up with Spurs Give to issue a special-edition digital book called “The Coyote Family Stays Home!”.

“It's a great children's book cartoon that talks through Coyote Junior's emotions about the pandemic, how he's feeling and the family coming together to kind of work through those things and give some tips on being safe, staying active and staying healthy,” said Julie McCarty with Spurs Give.

McCarty said the free e-book also includes questions for parents to spark conversations with their children about the pandemic.

“It's targeted towards the young kids that it may be more difficult for them to understand exactly what's going on. But at the end of the day, we all love Coyote, so I think it's a great book for any age,” said McCarty.

Also offering a summer reading program is the San Antonio Public Library that involves so much more than just books.

The program is called “Imagine” and kids, teens, and adults can participate in various activities including virtual programs.

The SA Library’s Teen Services Coordinator, Jennifer Velasquez said that participants can be eligible for prizes “if you do eight things with us this summer that can be read a book or post to our social media or anything like that, attended one of our virtual programs online.”

“Kids will be able to get a book because the best price for reading is more reading. Teens can get a limited-edition T-shirt and grownups can pick up a limited-edition notebook and pen that are branded with San Antonio Public Library,” said Velasquez.

And, teens are invited to attend live programs every day, Tuesday through Sunday throughout the summer. “Instagram Live” activities include cooking demonstrations, live music lessons, and do-it-yourself crafts.

Velasquez said the libraries are offering curbside pick-up at their locations across the city.

“We're so concerned about keeping our library users, our community members safe. We're concerned about keeping our library staff safe, and this has just been a wonderful way for us to provide that access to library materials again,” said Velasquez.

To learn more about the Spurs Give What’cha Reading Challenge or download the free e-book, click here.