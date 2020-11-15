Spare Parts: Do you have arts and crafts supplies to donate?

SAN ANTONIO — Look around—you might have some supplies collecting dust that a nonprofit organization will gladly take off your hands.
Spare Parts is the name of San Antonio's only so-called "creative reuse organization."
"We advance the arts and creativity through sustainability and reuse," said Mary Cantu, the organization's founder. "Our programs, before COVID-19, reached all across San Antonio. We taught kids and adults how to make art the eco-friendly way."
Spare Parts is about to open a Center for Creative Reuse this winter that will sell what it refers to as "pre-loved" art, along with arts and crafts supplies and a plethora of other unique items they receive through donations—including office and school supplies, which they are selling at affordable prices.
For right now, the organization has its online store available for curbside and limited delivery if you spend $50 or more—and that's for customers inside Loop 1604 only.
Spare Parts founded the Mini Art Museum 2013 as part of a push to bring the fine arts museum experience to schools and the community.
The organization is now accepting items such as sewing accessories (crochet, knitting, embroidery, etc.), woodworking materials, photography-related items - even things like doll making items and scrapbooking things, too. For a complete list, visit this link.
To see what's for sale, check out the group's online store. And to keep up with their ongoing projects, take a look at the Spare Parts website.
Cantu said if anyone has questions about what to donate, to contact her via email at store@sparepartssa.org.