Spanish spelling bee winners from Boerne moving on

Confrontación and obedecer were the winning words at the elementary and middle school level, respectively.

BOERNE, Texas — Vamos! Two Boerne students are going on to the next level after winning the district's Spanish Spelling Bee on Tuesday afternoon.

Fifth-grader Bailey Martin of Kendall Elementary School took first place in the elementary division. Her winning word was "confrontación" (which means confrontation in English). Bailey's parents, Kasey and John Martin, were there to cheer her on.

Estrella Castro, a sixth-grader at Boerne Middle School North, earned top honors in the middle school division. Her winning word was "obedecer" (which means obey). Estrella's father, Jose Castro, posed with his daughter after her first-place finish.

The two Boerne Independent School District students will compete at the Education Service Center's Region 20 Spanish Spelling Bee in San Antonio next week Wednesday, February 2.

🎉 Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Boerne ISD Spanish Spelling Bee: Elementary: Bailey Martin, Kendall... Posted by Boerne ISD on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

You can check out the extensive elementary word list here. And the middle school list is here. There's also a high school division. Click here for that list of words.