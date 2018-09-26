Southside ISD says that it wants to be the model for a "turnaround school district" in Texas and is taking new measures this school year to achieve that goal.

From art to writing movie scripts to STEM skills and beyond, Southside ISD says that it wants each student to find something they're excited about and use that as a jumping off point to get enthusiastic about the rest of their school day.

"When you feel successful in one area, whether it be athletics, culinary arts, that bleeds over into academics," said Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Genese Bell.

Two years into serving Southside, Superintendent Mark Eads says that state test scores have improved but that's just part of their focus in "turning around" the district.

"Southside had an image of being a tough district, a poor district, not successful, and just by the nature of getting items out there and showing students the successes they're having and being able to let people see and hear the good things, it's a major change," Superintendent Eads said.

Along with offering universal free breakfast, lunch, and after-school meals for all students, and breaking ground this fall on a clinic offering medical, dental, and mental healthcare for students and staff, Eads says that the district is working on partnerships with local colleges and businesses, expanding college credit and technical education programs and working on ways to make the community as a whole supportive for families. The district especially wants to make opportunities available near where students are living.

"Zip code, in the past, may have defined the level of success that you dreamed about. Nobody's level of success in this life should be determined by their zip code," Dr. Bell said. "There are lots of opportunities happening in the south side of San Antonio."

The district says that success in schools takes change across the community and they hope everyone will be a part of making it happen.

"We do have pride in our school district, our staff has pride in it,” Superintendent Eads said. “The momentum is here and I just tell people, just watch out because we're soaring to excellence.”

© 2018 KENS