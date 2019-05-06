SAN ANTONIO — A controversy is brewing in Southside ISD after parents learned that district leaders are considering a move to cut the district police department and replace those officers with Bexar County deputies.

In some small school districts across the state, local deputies often work as school resource officers, but Southside ISD parents said the potential move is a bad idea.

“I'm not very happy about it,” said SISD parent William Smith.

Smith has three children attending Southside ISD schools and said he’s worried about response time from deputies in case of a campus emergency.

“We have police officers on our campus in case something bad happens. That's what they’re there for: to react to that situation and diffuse the situation,” he said.

Smith said parents learned of the district’s plan for cutting the department through other district employees. He said they heard the cuts were happening because the district didn’t have funding to support the department.

He and other parents are also concerned because he said he believes BCSO doesn’t even have enough officers to serve the entire county.

“So now, for us to expect that the sheriff's department is going to be able to take care of our district is ludicrous,” Smith said.

On Monday, a district spokesperson told KENS 5 that there was “absolutely no truth to the rumors.”

However, the next day, the district had a different story.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Superintendent Mark E. Eads said:

“Southside ISD is investigating options to make the district more efficient and effective and working with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is one of those options. No agreement has been reached at this time and we will continue to evaluate all options and make the decisions that are in the best interest for Southside ISD students, staff, and community.

Southside ISD will have police presence on every campus every day next school year and at every major school function. We are dedicated to the safety and security of our students and staff and we are working to make sure that we have the best system in place to ensure that happens.”

Whether that police presence will be Southside ISD district officers or Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies still remains uncertain.

And now, fed up Southside ISD parents just want answers.

“We want to know why is there no funding for our police department,” Smith said. “You know other schools across the county or school districts are adding more police and we're the district that's getting rid of our police department. It doesn't make any sense."