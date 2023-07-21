Southside ISD now offering the highest starting teacher pay in the San Antonio area

The school board voted to to raise the teacher starting salary to $61,777.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Teachers at Southside ISD will get a pay bump for the new school year.

The district is now offering the highest starting teacher salary of any school district in the San Antonio area.

The school board voted to to raise the teacher starting salary to $61,777. That is an increase of more than $2,000 per year.

"Our high salaries allow us to recruit and retain the best teachers in Texas," Superintendent Rolando Ramirez said. "Our teachers are doing an excellent job educating our students and I think we should pay them their weight in gold."

The new pay scale goes into effect this coming school year. Southside ISD students return to school.

This comes after East Central ISD, Northeast ISD and San Antonio ISD also approved significant teacher pay raises for the upcoming school year.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.