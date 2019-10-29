SAN ANTONIO — Officials with Southside Independent School District confirm that 21 buses have been affected by the recent school bus seat recall.

Southside ISD officials say the buses are safe to drive currently, but the seats will be replaced by December.

Back on October 4, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall for 53,528 buses made by Thomas Built Buses.

The seats may have been manufactured with styrene blocks that may not provide enough impact absorption in the event of a bus crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

