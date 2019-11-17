BEAUMONT, Texas — One Southeast Texas grandmother isn't letting age keep her from accomplishing her goals.

Faye Nelson will soon have a master's degree from Texas Tech.

"In a rash moment, I decided to get my master's degree. My granddaughter was getting hers and I told her if she'd get hers I would get mine, and she took me up on it," Nelson said.

Nelson said she only needed 9 more credit hours to earn the degree in art education.

On Saturday night, she hosted a master thesis exhibition and retrospective art show at the Beaumont Art League.

She said Texas Tech worked with her to make a plan to finish.

"I said 'okay when would I be through?' and they said 'well, you could finish by May of 2020' and I said 'oh no, I can't do it then I've got to do it in '19, I'm 85 years old, I may not be here in another year,'" Nelson said.

She said she's been doing art for 62 years.

Nelson said she's put in lots of hours to make this happen.

"It's so much work right now, I'm just tired," Nelson said. "It's very, very gratifying, to see people enjoy it."

Nelson is set to graduate on December 13. Nelson said she won't go to school to earn a PhD.

