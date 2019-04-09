SAN ANTONIO — The board of trustees for the South San ISD met behind closed doors for more than two hours Tuesday in a special meeting regarding the superintendent's resignation.

The board accepted the resignation of superintendent Alexandro Flores. The board announced that it will have an interim superintendent with a $100 a day stipend until a new superintendent is appointed.

Three board members also announced they would step down from the school board.

The moves come after some controversy surrounding the decision to re-open three schools that had been closed.

