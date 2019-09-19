SAN ANTONIO — South San ISD appointed two new trustees Wednesday night to fill two of three vacancies that were left earlier this month when three trustees and the district's superintendent resigned.

The resignations came on the heels of a controversial decision to reopen three schools this year.

At the time, one of the trustees that resigned, Elda Flores stated that "My opinions as an educator hold no value with this board."

The new appointments were shared on the district's Facebook page Wednesday night.

Kevin Rasco was appointed to fill the seat for District 2 and Stacey Alderete was appointed as the trustee for District 7.