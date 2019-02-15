SAN ANTONIO — A meeting was held Thursday night to develop a plan to open Athens Elementary, Anthony Kazen Middle School, and West Campus High School for the 2019-2020 school year.

While the news that the three schools may reopen has circulated for weeks, last night's district meeting got the community buzzing with mixed emotions. A new budget committee will now oversee expenses it may take to reopen the three schools.

The district has estimated 5.6 million dollars for start-up costs, like furniture and books, with an additional 8.2 million dollars for recurring annual costs. Up to an additional 15 million dollars will go toward renovating West Campus High School, which was closed more than a decade ago after flooding damage.

Angel Espinoza is a former Athens Elementary student. He is excited that other students will be able to attend his alma mater, after it closed a year and a half ago.

"I remember the hallways...it definitely has that nostalgia," he said.

However, on the other side of the district is a man with another opinion. Noe Villalobos expressed frustration with the district.

"They wasted a lot of money to close, and now they want to reopen...they should just leave it the way it is. Less problems and everything's under control, so why open?" he questioned.

The district's answer to that question is just down the street from Villalobos' home. New housing in the area is bringing more families - and students - to the district.

At Thursday's meeting, one board member said it would be "highly irresponsible" not to reopen West Campus High School.

The former high school campus now houses the district offices. Representatives from the district did not comment on where these offices would move to.

The district hopes to be transparent as this discussion continues. They said the public may attend future budget meetings, with the first happening this upcoming Tuesday.

South San ISD's Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alexandro Flores issued the following statement in response to the reopening of the closed campuses:

"Whether or not we move forward in reopening these campuses, our main goal as a district should be to first focus on performing academically and ensuring that all of our students receive the same quality education and services regardless of which school they may attend. The main challenges that I see moving forward will be the ability to reopen these shuttered campuses by the ambitious timeline that is being proposed and the potential financial impact these actions will impose on the direct."