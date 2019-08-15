SAN ANTONIO — South San Antonio Independent School District approved a pay raise for teachers and staff for the upcoming school year.

The district said in a press release the plan includes a 4.7% pay increase for teachers, librarians and nurses with less than five years of experience. That is equivalent to approximately $2,600 general pay increase. Staff members in those same roles who have more than five years of experience will recieve a 5.7% increase. That is equivalent to approximately $3,200 general pay increase.

Other roles are also getting pay increases, according to the district. Those include the following.

· Technology: 5% increase

· Police: 5% increase

· Clerical, Instructional and Auxiliary Support: 5% increase

· Most Administrative/Professional: 2% increase

“These increases are well deserved,” SSAISD Superintendent Alexandro Flores said.

“The team at this school district works tireless hours to give our students a quality education and prepare them for future success,” Flores said.

