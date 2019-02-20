SAN ANTONIO — Somerset ISD parents are upset with the way district officials informed them of a 'terroristic threat' made towards the district Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post made by the district, "administrators became aware of a letter making terroristic threats toward the district."

The post went on to explain how the district handled the threat by informing law enforcement, who ultimately "identified the student who authored the letter."

Parents took to the comment section of the post to voice their concern and anger with the district's handling of the incident. Many are upset that district officials thought it was appropriate to notify them of the threat via Facebook rather than email, phone call, or text.

The post concludes by stating that the district does not take threats lightly and plans to file charges.

KENS 5 reached out to the district's public information officer who confirmed that the letter was found at Somerset High Schoool Monday afternoon. The student who authored the letter, an 18-year-old senior, and his parents were called in to meet with officials Tuesday.

As of today, the student has been suspended and is scheduled to have an administrative hearing that could result in expulsion.

Somerset ISD will be forwarding the charge of "making a terroristic threat" to the Bexar County District Attorney's office.