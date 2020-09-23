Somerset ISD launches mass-scale asymptomatic coronavirus testing as part of new pilot program

Some parents don't like the idea, but can choose not to have their children participate.

SOMERSET, Texas — The Somerset Independent School District, in partnership with non-profit organization Community Labs, begins large-scale coronavirus testing of students and staff on Wednesday.

Somerset ISD is home to 4,100 students of which 40 percent are enrolled in face-to-face instruction while 60 percent are taking part in virtual learning.

Superintendent Dr. Saul Hinojosa noted he had been looking into some type of program to test willing students and staff for a while.

Community Labs, overseen by San Antonio-based BioBridge Global, reached out with the school district to launch a pilot program focused on testing asymptomatic individuals.

Tech-entrepreneur Graham Weston funded the project with more than $2 million. Weston is now serving as chairman of Community Labs.

“Community Labs has two purposes. One is to stop the spread in San Antonio and secondly, we hope to inspire other cities, other communities to do the same,” Weston said.

The self-administered tests involve cotton swabs being slightly inserted in each nostril. Test results are expected within 24 hours.

Hinojosa said partnering with Community Labs was an easy decision.

“Our goal’s to get kids back into school. We know they learn best when they’re in the classroom,” Hinojosa said. “We feel that by mass-testing all students and staff, we’re going to lessen the anxiety amongst teachers and parents.”

One of those parents is Veronica Mejia, who also works as a paraprofessional at Somerset ISD.

“I went to school here and my kids now are Bulldogs,” Mejia said.

Mejia said she’s on board with the weekly testing program if it leads to quickly curbing the virus.

“Whether my kids are comfortable with the idea or not, I want my family safe,” Mejia said.

Some parents on the Somerset ISD Facebook page disagreed with the principle of optional asymptomatic testing.

One parent said, “If the student or staff shows signs then maybe, but a healthy student, no signs, no symptoms, no thanks.”